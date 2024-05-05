Lagos relocates 371 squatters to their home states

The Lagos State Government said about 371 out of 450 arrested squatters in the state have been relocated to their home states as they requested.

The state officials explained that the influx of ‘miscreants’ to the state informed the recent demolition of erected structures under the Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi Lagos.

“The ceaseless influx of miscreants, beggars, and the destitute onto Lagos streets has raised fears of insecurity of lives and property. This is unacceptable.

“As part of the exercise, 450 miscreants were rescued at the weekend. Of the lot, 371 pleaded for assistance to relocate to their various states due to the hardship they are facing in Lagos; 79 have been absorbed into some government facilities for rehabilitation after showing signs of being unwell,” a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotosho, on Sunday, read.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, after the demolition exercise said the government discovered 86 partitioned rooms, sized 10×10 and 12×10 under the bridge.

He added that tenants are said to be paying N250,000 per annum for the makeshift apartment.

Meanwhile, the statement added that the exercise would continue as part of the government’s responsibility to keep citizens safe and secure.