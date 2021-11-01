Lagos reacts to viral video of pupils in flooded school + Video

The Lagos State Government has reacted to a viral video of school pupils reciting the national anthem in their flooded school.

Recall that the flooded dirty water was almost at the knee level of the pupils as seen in the video that went viral.

A press release obtained by The Eagle Online from the Lagos State Government revealed that the video was taken some months ago by a church that wanted to use it to raise funds for the school.

According to the statement signed by the State Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, the building has been demolished and is being built.

The statement reads: “The school assembly viral on social media is a low cost private school in Makoko, Lagos State.

“The video was taken some months ago by a church that wanted to use the video to raise funds for the school.

“The building has been demolished and is being built.

“Lagos State authorities are sending officials there on Monday to ascertain level of progress.”