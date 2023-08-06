Lagos Police smash jewellery thief gang headed by ‘Mosquito’

Juliana Francis

The Lagos State Police Command has smashed a jewellery thief gang headed by a leader popularly known as ‘Mosquito.’

Indeed, the Police are not sure of how long Mosquito and his gang members had been ‘biting’ the citizens of Lagos, stealing their valuables, but suffice to say the gang was smashed after it stole jewellery worth over N5 million.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, said the suspects will be charged with conspiracy, armed robbery, burglary, and stealing.

He explained that operatives, based on a complaint, arrested 29-year-old Adeniyi Adeleke aka Mosquito, the gang leader.

READ ALSO:

Lagos Police end business for bridge rail vandals, foreign currency counterfeiter

He added that also arrested are 26-year-old Noah Olaniyi and Olamilekan Osheneye, 24, in connection with the invasion that took place at the complainant’s residence, where the suspects broke in and robbed the victim of his valuable items which include gold wristwatches, Apple laptops, gold necklace and jewellery valued at N5,400,000,.00k.

“The suspects confessed to the crime and other criminal activities within Lagos and its environs. Investigation in progress to arrest other members of the gang,” said Owohunwa.

He added that on July 7, 2023, a complaint was received that some unknown persons stole his Toyota Camry saloon car and Tecno Camon 15 android smartphone at Ajao Estate area of Lagos State.

The CP stated that upon receipt of this complaint, operatives arrested Wisdom Chudibem Iwoha, 27, and Ebuka Duru, 26, who are the receivers at Ilasamaja Area of Lagos while Gbenga Olamide, 38, Olufemi Olanrewaju, 40 and Christian Oramuru, 31, were arrested at Lagos/Ogun toll gate.

“One Toyota Rav4 Jeep, one Toyota Camry saloon car, and one Toyota Corolla saloon car were recovered from them. The investigation is ongoing while effort is being intensified to apprehend the fleeing suspects,” said the CP.