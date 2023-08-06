Police arrest suspected armed robber posing as Uber driver to rob passengers

Juliana Francis

The Lagos State Police Command said it has arrested a 29-year-old suspected armed robber, identified as Jeremiah Adeniran, who posed as an Uber driver and robbed his female passenger at knifepoint.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, while briefing journalists on the case, said that Adeniran pretended to have a flat tyre, parked his car and immediately other members of his gang appeared from nowhere and surrounded the car, thereby petrifying the passenger out of her wits.

The CP also mentioned on the 8th of July, 2023 at about 11pm, the lady who was going to Lagos Island from Ikotun booked a ride.

Owohunwa said: “She was picked at Governor’s road, Ikotun. On their way, the Uber driver pretended he had a flat tyre, parked the car and alighted.

“Shortly, other members of his gang surfaced and took over the steering while the driver was made to sit at the back. The driver later brought out a knife and robbed the lady of her money and iPhone.

“Police operatives painstakingly embarked on an investigation that led to the arrest of the Uber driver Jeremiah Adeniran at BRT market, Ikotun while selling the robbed items.

“His operational Toyota Camry Saloon car and knife were recovered from him. Investigation reveals that the suspect and his gang have been robbing people of their valuables in this manner. Efforts have been put in place to arrest other members of the gang and to recover more of their operational arms.”

Also on July 27 at about 3pm, operatives of Area E command arrested one Fabian Ndubuisi, 32 of Agbo Nnewi Ichi, Anambra State in possession of a Beretta Pistol with seven ammunition during a ‘stop and search’ Operations at Alakija Festac Area of Lagos.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed that the pistol belongs to him and his gang member who escaped arrest in Enugu State. Investigation is in progress to arrest the fleeing suspect and other gang members.