Lagos picks MoneyMaster as payment partner for ‘Ounje Eko’

“Ounje Eko,” the food price discount initiative of the Lagos State Government, has appointed leading payment service bank, MoneyMaster Payment Service Bank Limited, as its collaborator in the bid to ensure ease of payments at the market.

MoneyMaster is one of the Central Bank of Nigeria-licensed Payment Service Banks for financial inclusion nationwide.

Under the partnership, MMPSB will apply its cutting-edge payment solution to engender easy payment and reconciliation in order to make the experiences of Lagosians who will be getting their food supplies from the markets pleasurable.

Also Read

Its payment solution is also all-encompassing and ensures real time value to payment destinations.

The mobile bank was appointed as the collection and payment partner for “Ounje Eko” Food Markets programme, which is a government initiative serving the five divisions of Lagos State.

Consequently, MoneyMaster Payment Service Bank will collect payments in 57 Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas in the state.

A statement on Thursday by the bank said: “The partnership gives credence to the quality of payment solutions that MoneyMaster is reputed for in its services to its growing business clientele in private and public sectors.”