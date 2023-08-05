Lagos CP bares fang, arrests Police, FRSC, LASTMA officials for extorting drivers

Personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, Federal Road Safety Commission, Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA), and others were among suspects arrested by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa on Saturday August 5, 2023 in the metropolis.

Owohunwa decided to embark on the operation following reports of extortion of truck drivers and other motorists by thugs and some recalcitrant law enforcement officers.

Determined to checkmate the escalating cases of extortion on the highway, Owohunwa, set up an enforcement team with the mandate of raiding spots that have been identified as notorious for such nefarious activities.

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed these arrests, said: “The enforcement team which commenced raids yesterday was led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) and comprises tactical teams and provost officers from the state headquarters.

ALSO READ:

“The team was at Mile 2 area of the state-a hotbed for the brazen extortionists.

“A total of 14 thugs were arrested in the act while three police officers, one FRSC and one LASTMA personnel were also arrested for being in cahoots with the touts.”

It was gathered that following the arrest, Owohunwa warned that any law enforcement personnel, irrespective of agency, found complicit in these extortion racketeering would not be spared as they would be arrested and dealt with in accordance with the law.

The CP has promised Lagosians, especially motorists that the newly set-up enforcement team would sustain the raids and definitely replicate them in other parts of the state where the same issues exist until total sanity is restored.