Lagos-Coastal Road: FG releases average toll fees, planned facilities

The Federal Government will charge N3,000 on average per toll gate when the Lagos-Calabar Highway coastal road is completed.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, gave the figures on Thursday on a Channels Television programme: “The Morning Brief.”

Umahi said: “Let me leave out the infrastructure along the corridor.

“Let me just concentrate on the tolls and I put 50,000 vehicles as an average passage on these toll points per day.

“I put N3,000 as an average cost.

“N3,000 because the cars could be like N1,500, and the big trucks could be like N5,000.

“So, we put an average.

“In 15 years, you make back the money.”

Umahi, who spoke against the backdrop of the high cost of the project, equally said there will be security at the toll gates and also facilities like filling stations.

He added: “At every point of tolling, we also have toll stations where we have a kind of relief activities: the restaurants, filling stations, parking lots, and so on and so forth.

“So, people will now have confidence.

“In these sections, we intend to put CCTV all through.”