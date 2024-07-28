Lady supplying drugs to bandits nabbed + Photo

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement in Kaduna State on stop and search patrol along Kaduna-Zaria Expressway on July 27 intercepted a 32-year-old lady, Ubaida Aliyu, in possession of 573 rounds of 7.60 live ammunition, which she claimed she was attempting to deliver to bandits in Sokoto.

This was confirmed in a statement on Sunday by the Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi.

While a suspect, Godwin Udochukwu, 35, was arrested in connection with the seizure of 25,000 ampoules of Pentazocine injection by NDLEA operatives on patrol along Kaduna-Zaria Expressway, another suspect, Alkasim Mikailu, 35, was nabbed in Kano on a follow up operation following the seizure of 37,880 ampoules of Diazepam injection along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

Two suspects: Abioye Adeniyi, 39, and Rafiu Lekan, 41, were arrested with 55 jumbo wraps of Ghana Loud by NDLEA operatives at Oloko along Badagry-Seme Road, Lagos on July 26, while Samson Ifeayi Egwutouhi, 30, was nabbed the same day by officers on patrol along Okene-Lokoja-Abuja Expressway with 20 blocks of compressed cannabis sativa that weighed 10.500kg.

In Bauchi State, two suspects: Suleiman Yahaya, 50, and Ibrahim Bello, aka Special, 35, were on July 25 arrested with 315 blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 204.750kg along Maiduguri bye-pass, Bauchi town.

