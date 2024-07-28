Cocaine found inside sandals of Spain-bound businessman + Video

A 50-year-old Spain based businessman, Francis Akajiobi, has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency at the departure hall of Terminal 2 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State after parcels of cocaine weighing 1.20 kilograms were discovered in his pair of sandals while attempting to board a Royal Air Maroc flight to Madrid, Spain.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the arrest of the businessman on Sunday.

According to Babafemi, the two parcels of cocaine were concealed in the soles of a pair of black sandals Akajiobi was wearing to board his flight when NDLEA operatives intercepted him on July 25, 2024.

During his preliminary interview, he claimed the consignment was delivered to him at a bar in Port Harcourt, Rivers State and he was to deliver it to his friend and neighbour in Spain for a fee of €5,000 upon successful delivery to the recipient.

In the same vein, a suspect: Makinde Sodiq Lekan has been arrested in connection with the seizure of 99 parcels of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis weighing 51.60kg that arrived the SAHCO Imports shed of the Lagos airport on a Turkish Airlines flight from Canada via Istanbul, Turkey.

Meanwhile, operatives of a Special Operations Unit targeting syndicates that specialise in shipping large consignments of opioids into neighbouring countries from where they attempt smuggling them into Nigeria in smaller quantities through transport companies have arrested one of the kingpins, Chukwuemaka Obodozie.

He was arrested in the early hours of July 21 at Cele Bus Stop along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Lagos with 100,000 tablets of tramadol 225mg loaded in two bags shortly after his arrival from Ghana via one of the transport companies plying the Lagos-Ghana route.

The intelligence-led operation followed five months of surveillance around Chukwuemeka.

No fewer than 17 suspects were arrested on July 26 when NDLEA operatives raided Owena forest in Oriade Local Government Area of Osun State, where they destroyed 31,250 kilograms of cannabis on 12.5 hectares of farmland, while 84kg of processed cannabis sativa was recovered along with a single barrel Dane gun.

Those arrested include: Peter Osuya, 51; Zebron Ode, 46; Dogo Reuben Matthew, 35; Isaac Terna; Joseph David Lawrence, 27; Ugochukwu Victory, 24; Olamilekan Abolarin, 26; Dele Ayibo, 44; Ojo Moses, 21; Nini Ayila, 27; Msughve Clement, 23; Chuks Ogeneku, 40; Dada Aribo, 20; Uche Endurance, 30; Patrick Agba, 21; Osakwe Kennedy, 45; and Ojo Babatunde, 29.

