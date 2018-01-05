Ladipo warns detractors to stay away from Nigeria Football Supporters Club

Rafiu Ladipo, the President-General, Nigeria Football Supporters Club, on Thursday said detractors should stay away from the club because it would remain an indivisible entity during his lifetime.

Ladipo made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, while speaking about efforts to unify the supporters club this year.

He said the club was open to everyone, but things must be done according to the laws guiding the club, adding that the present administration of the club would ensure unity.

He said: “Nigeria Football Supporters Club will remain indivisible and I want all detractors to please stay away.

“We have rules guiding the club and those disgruntled elements should toe the line of the constitution.

“I want to say that supporters club is a registered entity with a valid constitution, so our actions are guided by the law.

“We don’t just wake up to change rules.

“It is disturbing and laughable for a group of people that are suspended for going against the rules and provisions of the club to form a splinter group.

“What do these people know about the supporters club?

“Unfortunately, they are new members not for more than five years, yet they want to usurp authority.”

Ladipo said the club, formed about 62 years ago, remains a legacy that must not be allowed to be disjointed because of those agitating for positions not meant for them.

He said: “Those agitating in the supporters club said they want leadership position and they want it by all means.

“That is not what leadership is all about.

“I have demonstrated what leadership is.

“I will not sit back and watch what we have laboured for in the past 62 years to be rubbished; we sweat for this club, energy and time not to talk about financial obligations.

“When talking about the operations of the club, even our sponsors are aware and we have the records of those they are sponsoring because we need to keep appropriate records.

“We operate an open door policy, so there is no reason to have any splinter group; those that are ready to work will be accommodated, but those that want trouble should be out.”

Ladipo said the Nigeria Football Federation should have midwifed the unity of the club and not fanning an embers of disunity.

He said: “If NFF is coming to support us, that should but not be to divide us.

“We have been doing our things over the years and getting sponsors for all competitions.

“It will not be proper for us to have two supporters club in a competition; it will have dire consequences and this will not be good for the country.

“World Cup is a big project at hand now and all hands must be on deck to ensure our success.

“We need to make a mark at the World Cup and the African Championship of Nations.

“Nigeria Football Supporters Club has always been the best in any competition we attended, ranked above some footballing nations.

“This is our legacy and we must strive to protect that.”

