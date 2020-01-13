The Speaker of Kwara House of Assembly, Salihu Yakubu- Danladi, has expressed sadness over the death of the All Progressives Congress Ward Chairman of Gwanara in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara, Alhaji Umaru Kotosi.

Kotosi died in a ghasly motor accident on the Kosubosu – Okuta road after attending an empowerment programme on Sunday.

The Speaker, in a condolence message, described the late Kotosi as a loyal, committed and dedicated party man who worked hard for the progress of the state.

He said the late APC stalwart was committed to the aspiration of the present state government in delivering on its electoral promises to the people.

The Speaker said the late Kotosi was more than a loyal party man, but a patriotic Kwaran who lived his life in promoting party cohesion and pursuing the cause of a better Kwara.

According to him, the people of Gwanara Emirate, Baruten Local Government Area and the state APC family were taking solace in the fact that he lived a purposeful life.

Yakubu-Danladi prayed God to overlook the shortcomings of the deceased, grant him eternal rest and give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.