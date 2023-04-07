Kwara Assembly confirms Justice Kamaldeen as Grand Khadi

The Kwara House of Assembly has confirmed the appointment of Justice Abdul-lateef Kamaldeen as the substantive Grand Khadi of Kwara State.

The confirmation of Kamaldeen’s appointment was considered at the Committee of a Whole Chaired by the Speaker, Yakubu Salihu, following thorough screening of the jurist Thursday in Ilorin, the State’s capital.

Responding to questions from lawmakers, Justice Kamaldeen promised to extend the Shariah Court Rooms across the state for easy access to Shariah Justice.

He assured that the outcome of the Special Committee, which consists of the academic and legal practitioners, would serve as a guide in extending Shariah Court to where they are needed in the State.

Speaking on rampant divorce in the society, the eminent jurist recommended reconciliation as the best option against litigation.

Justice Kamaldeen promised to always explore Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanism to reduce marriage disintegration among couples in the contemporary society.

Meanwhile, the member representing Kaiama-Kemanji-Wojibe Constituency, Abdullahi Danbaba, expressed appreciation over some development projects under Matters of General Public Importance.

He appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and BUA Group for the approval of construction of four major roads in the state by the Federal Government.

The Federal Executive Council had Wednesday approved the construction of four major roads in the state.

The project would be executed by BUA Group.