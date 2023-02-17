Kwara approves N120m bail-out for state-owned tertiary institutions

Kwara government has approved the release of N120 million as bail-out funds to four State-owned Tertiary Institutions.

A statement from the Press Secretary, Ministry of Tertiary Education, Mansurat Amuda-Kannike, said that the institutions are: dColleges of Education in Ilorin, Oro and Lafiagi as well as the College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies (CAILS), Ilorin.

Amuda-kannike said that the state Commissioner for Tertiary Education Dr Alabi Afees-Abolore, disclosed that the approval was an intervention to aid the smooth running of the institutions.

”We will recall that similar several interventions of this nature have been witnessed by our Tertiary Institutions since inception of the current administration led by Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

”I urge the management of the institutions to judiciously utilise the funds in order to serve the purpose with which it was released.

”This is because the present administration is ready to improve the status of all the citadels of learning.

”So, I urge the institutions to complement the efforts of the government through upgrading their teaching methodology in order to achieve an enhanced qualitative academic service delivery.

”I also encourage all Heads of Tertiary Institutions to be steadfast and committed towards supporting the policy direction of the present administration,” the commissioner was quoted as saying.0