Kwara 2023: We’re ready for merger with any party – NNPP

Prof. Shuaibu AbdulRaheem, the Kwara State governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, says the party is willing to accept merger proposal from any political party that wants to fuse with the NNPP.

The governorship candidate made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Ilorin on Wednesday.

AbdulRaheem, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, said that NNPP does not have plans to leave its present position and join any other party, but they are ready to welcome any party.

He said: “We are willing to accept a merger proposal from any other party that is willing to come along with us.

“It is not the plan of NNPP to leave its present position and join any other party.

“If we decide to partner with any party, it is for friendship.

“We can entertain outsiders to join us but not go and meet others.

“We are strong enough and can succeed alone.”

AbdulRaheem however said that many things happened during the February 25, but noted that it was peaceful, thanking the youths and security personnel for their cooperation.

He said that the issue of the NNPP logo that was tampered with was aimed at frustrating the party and its candidates, but who refused to back off.

“We shall face those involved at the law court. We shall however continue to campaign until the election and we belief that we shall triumph,” he said.

The gubernatorial candidate advised supporters to look out for the ninth logo on the ballot paper, which is for NNPP, if the same sabotage is noticed during the gubernatorial and state assembly elections.

He added: “Eighteen party logos are on the ballot paper and NNPP is the 12th on the list during presidential polls, but during gubernatorial election, NNPP will be the ninth logo on the ballot paper.

“We urge INEC to allow party agent assist voters to help them identify their party logo to avoid mistakes.”

AbdulRaheem said that his ultimate goal was the welfare and security of the state and vowed to play his role to avoid stealing and corruption.

He therefore urged the electorate to go out on time and vote for the NNPP on election day, saying that the instruction given is that voting should stop by 2pm.

“Don’t be an agent of bad party, be wise and conscious of what you are doing and don’t allow people to use you, vote wisely and secure the future of your children,“ he advised.