Kwankwaso’s son makes list of fresh Commissioner nominees

Mustapha Rabi’u Kwankwaso, son of former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, made the list of fresh Commissioner nominees sent to the Kano State House of Assembly by the state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Three others, including a sacked Commissioner, Adamu Aliyu Kibiya, equally made the commissioner nominees list.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Jibril Ismail Falgore, made this known on Tuesday when he read the letter containing the names of the commissioner nominees on the floor of the house.

Falgore said Governor Yusuf requested the house to confirm the appointment of the commissioner nominees.

The letter said: “I wish to request the kind consideration and approval of the Honourable House to appoint Four Commissioners and members of the Executive Council.

“The request is hereby forwarded for approval by the Kano Assembly.”

The other nominees apart from Kibiya and Kwankwaso are Abduljabbar Umar Garko and Hon. Shehu Usman Aliyu Karaye.