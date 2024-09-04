Koleosho was an inspiring political figure – Adewusi

Former Postmaster General of the Federation, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, has described as an inspiring political figure, the former Secretary to the State Government in Oyo State, Chief Michael Koleosho.

Adewusi said until his death, Chief Koleosho was a quintessential politician who exhibited integrity, courage and commitment to the good of all.

Mourning the passing of the former National Chairman of the Alliance for Democracy, Adewusi recalled his many encounters with Baba Koleosho in the days of the AD and the Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN and later the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“Chief Michael Koleosho was that kind of politician who demonstrated that service to the people should be the only essence of political engagements. His politics was all about the common man and no one was left in doubt on this,” Adewusi said

While commiserating with his nuclear and extended families, political associates and followers, the entire Shaki people and Oyo state in general for this loss, Adewusi asked upcoming politicians to emulate Chief Koleosho by making people the centre of their political engagements.

“That is the only way politics can be impactful and meaningful.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the late politician.

