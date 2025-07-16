Mission X: Super Falcons, Zambia in flaming quarter-final war in Casablanca

Nigeria and Zambia senior women national teams will avail each other with a stern examination of credentials on Friday in one of the most-anticipated Women Africa Cup of Nations matches in the history of the competition, which Nigeria is aiming to win a 10th time, tagging it: Mission X.

Nine-time champions Nigeria spent the better part of the nighties and the last decade riding roughshod over continental opposition, but the terrain-walk is no longer a cakewalk as teams like South Africa, Morocco, and Zambia, especially in the last four years, have grown in strength, confidence, and general organisation.

South Africa are the Cup holders, turning the dream of Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses to ashes in the 2022 final, after defeating the Super Falcons in their first match of the competition, and taking out the energetic Zambians in the semi finals.

Morocco edged the Super Falcons on penalties in the 2022 semi-final, condemning the nine-time winners to the bronze-medal match, after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Zambia’s Copper Queens, victimised 6-0 in a group phase match in Namibia in 2014 and 4-0 in another group phase match in Ghana in 2018 by the Super Falcons, bumped Nigeria in the bronze medal-match in Morocco three years ago.

The African women football realm has continued to admit more ambitious sides to the top table, with Senegal, Algeria, and Mali not far behind.

Although Ghana’s Black Queens have failed to live up to their promise of earlier decades (they were runners-up when Nigeria hosted the tournament’s first edition in 1998), they have now made it through to the quarter-finals this time and should not be discountenanced.

The encounter between Nigeria and Zambia, at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco on Friday, promises more than just fireworks.

There could be lightning and thunder – the type that can happen when two ambitious squads clash and fight to their full capacity.

Nigeria captain Rasheedat Ajibade and Saudi Arabia-based defender Ashleigh Plumptre were selected as part of the Best XI of the group stage, just as Zambia’s trio of Lushomo Mweemba, Barbra Banda, and Rachael Kundananji.

Others are Algeria’s goalkeeper Chloe N’gazi-Boumrar, South Africa’s Bambanani Mbane, Fikile Magama, and Refiloe Jane, Senegal’s Nguenar Ndiaye and Morocco captain Ghizlane Chebbak.

Coach of Nigeria, Justine Madugu, said: “We have our strategies; we have watched them severally and we know what they can do.

“We’ll work on how to neutralise their strength, so we’re not too bothered by the individual players.

“We know how good they are, but we’re not bothered.

“We are getting ready for each game, and we’ll have an antidote on the match day.”

Madugu’s opposite number on the Zambia bench, Nora Häuptle, stated: “We are in a comfortable position with five rest days now.

“It’s a chance to recover, refresh, and observe closely.

“Whoever we face, we will be ready.

“If you want to reach the final and win this tournament, you need to beat everyone.”

The statements by the two coaches underscore the importance of this one game that is already being marked down as one of the defining moments of the Women Africa Cup of Nations, with both nations and their motivated stars ready to bring their “A” game to the table.

Also Read:

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Said Ahmad, and the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hajia Hannatu Musa Musawa, have added their voices to the groundswell of support and motivation for the Super Falcons ahead of the big clash.

The Super Falcons will welcome back midfield ace Deborah Abiodun, suspended for the clash with the Algerians on Sunday, while the spirited Esther Okoronkwo could start for the first time in the tournament alongside the calm but efficient Jennifer Echegini.

There appears to be no easy road ahead again as the winner between Nigeria and Zambia will have to square up to the challenge of cup holders South Africa or perhaps the exciting Senegalese ladies in Tuesday’s semi finals.

Post Views: 1