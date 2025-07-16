Former APC National Chairman receives ADC card

A former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has received his membership card of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

According to available information, the membership card was presented to him by the State Chairman of the party, Kennedy Odion, on Tuesday.

Odion said Odigie-Oyegun is not new to forming a coalition party in Nigeria, adding he is doing it again with a view to redeeming the nation from its economic quagmire.

He said: “He has put together what is called a coalition before and he succeeded.

“So, in mathematics, once you understand the formula, the answer is in view.

“So as God may have it, he is not from any other state but from the heartbeat of this nation cum Edo State and we are moving the coalition together.

“He was the chairman of the implementation committee that decided that ADC will be the platform.”

Responding, Chief Odigie-Oyegun said that he settled for the ADC after making extensive research and found out that the party (ADC) has the interest of Nigerians at heart.

He said: “We talked to a lot of parties, about seven others.

“Up till the very last minute.

“We made a report and we said ADC.

“And some said, no, you must still talk to this, you must still talk to that.

“So, we delayed decision for another fortnight.

“At the end of our meeting, we still came back.

“I said: ‘Yes, what you ask us to do, we’ve done. We’ve talked to the others, but we have not seen a party as dedicated as the ADC.’”

