Sanwo-Olu congratulates LASU alumnae for emerging best graduating female student at Law School

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated an alumnae of Lagos State University, Maryam Lawal, for emerging as both the Best Graduating Female Student and the Second Overall Best Graduating Student at the Nigerian Law School’s prestigious Call to Bar ceremony held in Abuja last week.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, the Visitor of Lagos State University, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, said Lagos is proud of the success achieved by Lawal, a brilliant graduate of the Faculty of Law (Common and Islamic Law) of the state-owned tertiary institution.

Maryam Lawal, a Lagosian, emerged as the Second Overall Best Student and the Best Graduating Female Student out of 7,134 admitted students. She got eight prizes, including a prize for best student in Corporate Law practice during the Call to Bar ceremony held in Abuja on July 10.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said Lawal’s extraordinary accomplishment at the Nigerian Law School has once again affirmed Lagos State University’s reputation for producing outstanding graduates in different professions.

The Governor described Lawal as a shining ambassador for LASU and Lagos State on the national stage, as well as a symbol of personal excellence.

