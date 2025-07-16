Sir Kesington Adebutu bids farewell to Awujale of Ijebuland

The Chairman, Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu Foundation (KAAF), Sir Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu, on behalf of the Ogbagba Royal Family & the entire Sons and Daughters of Ijebu-Land, has mourned the passing of the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, who passed away on Sunday, July 13, 2025 at the age of 91.

Sir Adebutu, who is reputed as The Pillar of Methodism in Nigeria and Odole-Oodua of The Source, expressed his condolences via a statement he personally signed and made available to The Eagle Online on Wednesday.

The Premier Lotto Founder, who expressed profound melancholy at the demise, acknowledged the Oba’s wisdom, courage, and an unwavering commitment to the development and progress of Ijebu-Ode during his lifetime.

Adebutu recalled how the late Awujale “worked tirelessly to promote peace, unity, and cooperation among the various communities within his kingdom, and his efforts earned him the respect and admiration of his people.”

The statement read: “It is with profound melancholy that I write to bid farewell to His Royal Majesty Oba Dr Kayode Sikiru Adetona GCON, a Monarch whose legacy will forever be etched in the annals of history.

“The Late Awujale’s reign was marked by wisdom, courage, and an unwavering commitment to the development and progress of Ijebu-Land.

“His Majesty’s leadership was characterized by a deep understanding of the complexities of modern governance and a keen sense of diplomacy.

“He worked tirelessly to promote peace, unity, and cooperation among the various communities within his kingdom, and his efforts earned him the respect and admiration of his people.”

Sir Adebutu further noted that the Late Awujale’s impact on the cultural heritage of Ijebu-Land cannot be overstated.

“He was a custodian of tradition and a champion of the arts, and his court was renowned for its vibrant cultural displays,” he stated, adding that the monarch’s love for his people and his land was evident in every decision he made, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

“As we mourn the loss of this great Royal Icon, we take solace in the knowledge that his impact will be felt for years to come in Ijebu-Land nay- Nigeria. May his soul rest in peace, and may his legacies continue to guide and inspire us. Amen,” Sir Adebutu concluded.

