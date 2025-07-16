Ekiti has spent over N4b to fix electricity supply, says Oyebanji 

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) for the implementation of off-grid electricity projects across the state.

The agreement is to accelerate energy access to unserved and underserved communities in Ekiti State and to jumpstart rural economic activities through access to sustainable and reliable power supply.

Speaking while signing the MoU at the Rural Electrification Agency State-By-State Round Table engagement with Ekiti State tagged leveraging Public-Private Partnership for Scaleable Energy Access Infrastructure, in Abuja, Governor Oyebanji said the meeting was not just about discussions on electricity, power, energy, or their renewable forms, but about lighting up homes, powering the state’s economy and creating a future where no community is left behind.

Acknowledging that significant population in Ekiti State today still needs access to reliable power, the Governor said his administration has spent over 4 billion naira to improve electricity supply in the state, an effort, which according to him, has seen several unserved communities getting reconnected to the national grid after years of blackout, enabling some underserved communities to be better served, eased the burden on entrepreneurs and fostered business growth.

Highlighting his achievements in the electricity sector, the Governor said his administration, through a PPP arrangement had in operation an Independent Power Project facility providing 2.6MW to government facilities, and also investing in solar power infrastructure to provide reliable electricity to the general hospitals, primary health care facilities and public schools to boost efficient service delivery.

Governor Oyebanji further explained that his government has also initiated measures that have put prepaid meters in the homes of thousands of consumers in the state, thereby reducing 80 percent metering gap and eliminating estimated billing.

He described the partnership as a game changer, adding that his government will leverage on the opportunities provided by REA to catalyze and unlock private capital development energy sufficiency in the state.

While commending the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) for its consistent efforts in bridging the energy gap across the country, the Governor maintained that his government remains resolute in the drive to achieve 120MW through the contributions of investors by 2030, thereby closing the energy gap in the state

“I am extremely pleased to address the esteemed stakeholders participating in today’s Strategic Roundtable Event with the Renewable Energy Agency (REA) focusing on Ekiti State. This event is to facilitate the acceleration of energy access to unserved and underserved communities in Ekiti State, and to jumpstart rural economic activities through access to sustainable and reliable power supply.

“Today’s event is not simply about discussions on electricity, power, energy, or their renewable forms, it is about our people. It is about lighting up homes, powering the state’s economy and creating a future where no community is left behind

“We have taken visible steps in upgrading electricity infrastructure across the state, a process that has seen several unserved communities getting reconnected to the national grid after decades of blackout, and enabling some underserved communities to be better served. This, in no small measure, has eased the burden on entrepreneurs and foster business growth. Through this effort, over 40 towns have been connected to the national grid,” the Governor asserted.

Earlier in his remarks, the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency, Abba Aliyu, who expressed his appreciation to the Governor for prioritizing rural electrification as a key component of his development agenda, commended the state government for putting the right policies and institutional framework in place to drive energy access and attract partnership that can deliver sustainable results.

While explaining that the REA with Ekiti State government would not only bring about a transformative change in the state’s energy landscape, Aliyu explained that the collaboration is designed to extend reliable electricity to rural and underserved communities through off-grid solutions.

Also in his remarks, the Commissioner for Infrastructure and Public Utilities, Prof. Mobolaji Aluko, who described the partnership with the REA as a milestone achievement in the state’s drive towards universal energy access, said the collaboration aligns with the state government’s strategic infrastructure plan, which according to him, prioritises the extension of electricity to all communities, particularly rural and economic viable areas

While asserting that the state government has invested heavily in grid extension and other electricity interventions, Prof. Aluko said the partnership with REA would further complement efforts of the state government to improve electricity access thereby resulting in tangible benefits for the residents.

Also at the event were, Secretary to the State Government, Prof Habibat Adubiaro, Technical Advisor on Power Infrastructure, Engr. Philip Atere, Executive Secretary, Ekiti State Electricity Regulation Bureau, Engr. Dare Samson, REA Executive Director, among others.

