Buhari: Kesington Adebutu commiserates with Tinubu, Nigerians

The Chairman, Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu Foundation (KAAF) and the Odole Odua, Sir Kesington Adebutu, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a ‘symbol of Nigeria’s resilience and determination’.

This is as he expressed heartfelt condolences to President Bola Tinubu, and the entire Nigerians on the demise of the former leader, who served the country in different capabilities in his over six decades military and civilian career.

Sir Adebutu, who is reputed as The Pillar of Methodism in Nigeria and Odole-Oodua of The Source, expressed his condolences via a statement he personally signed and made available to The Eagle Online on Wednesday.

The Premier Lotto Founder noted that throughout Buhari’s life, he demonstrated remarkable courage, discipline, and passion for public service, and served with distinction, leaving indelible footsteps on the sands of time.

“His commitment to fighting corruption, stabilizing the economy, and addressing security challenges will always be remembered,” Sir Adebutu further noted.

He added, “President Buhari’s leadership was marked by a deep sense of duty, and his legacy will continue to inspire Nigerians to strive for greatness.”

While praying to Allah to grant President Buhari Aljannatul Firdaus, Adebutu said his commitment to the country’s unity and progress will continue to inspire leaders at all levels to build a better Nigeria for all.

