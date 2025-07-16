Breaking: Atiku resigns from PDP + Full resignation letter

The presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has resigned as a member of the party with immediate effect.

The resignation of the former vice president was contained in a letter which he personally signed and submitted to his Ward Chairman in Jada, Adamawa State.

The letter was dated July 14, 2025.

Abubakar, who has since joined the coalition using the African Democratic Congress as a platform, hinged his decision to resign on irreconcilable differences that have emerged in the party.

The letter reads in full:

July 14, 2025

The Chairman

PDP, Jada 1 Ward

Jada LGA

Adamawa State

Dear Chairman,

LETTER OF RESIGNATION OF MEMBERSHIP

I am writing to formally resign my membership from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect.

I would like to take this opportunity to express my profound gratitude for the opportunities I have been given by the Party. Serving two full terms as Vice President of Nigeria and being a Presidential candidate twice has been one of the most significant chapters of my life. As a founding father of this esteemed Party, it is indeed heartbreaking for me to make this decision.

However, I find it necessary to part ways due to the current trajectory the Party has taken, which I believe diverges from the foundational principles we stood for. It is with a heavy heart that I resign, recognizing the irreconcilable differences that have emerged.

I wish the Party and its leadership all the best in the future. Thank you once again for the opportunities and support.

Sincerely,

Atiku Abubakar, GCON

Waziri Adamawa

Vice President of Nigeria (1999-2007).

