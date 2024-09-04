Married man shoots rival in concubine’s house

A married man, Ajagba Joseph, has been arrested by operatives of the Ondo State Police Command for shooting a rival he met in the house of his concubine.

The Police Command confirmed the development in a terse statement it released with the image of the aggressor on its X handle.

In the statement on Wednesday, the command said the incident occurred on August 23, 2024.

The statement, which revealed that Joseph was 43 years old, said the victim was recuperating in a hospital.

The statement said: “Attempted Murder – This married man, Mr Ajagba Joseph aged 43 on 23rd of August, went to his concubine’s house and met a co concubine, he became angry and shot the other concubine with his single barrel gun, victim recuperating, suspect in custody and will soon be charged to court.

“For clarity, the man met another lover (a man) in the woman’s house.”

