No going back on full enforcement of drainage right of ways restoration-Lagos    

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday restated that there is no going back on the enforcement of the law and restoration of all Right Of Ways of all drainage channels across the state.

The State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources Tokunbo Wahab reiterated the commitment in Lagos on Wednesday.

He spoke when he alongside top government officials visited Isheri/ Aiyetoro / Ologe Primary Channel at Anuoluwapo / Oke – Odan Street Ishashi, Ojo Town ;Alaba Rago Primary Channel (System 40B); Alaba International Market Primary channel (System 40), Ojo Local Government Area, saying the government is determined to restore the environment from all sorts of infractions that has altered the landscape.

The Commissioner accompanied by the Special Adviser Environment, Engr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services, Engr. Mahamood Adegbite, heads of agencies and some Directors, noted that the government has awarded contract on restoration project in the axis in order to accomplish the task of making Lagos flood free.

“The Governor has awarded contract for the restoration of some critical projects on this axis around Ishashi Oke Odan where we have witnessed people purposely building on the channel and they have been served notices so we have to start enforcement along with the contractor who is ready to move to site,” he said.

Wahab explained that all concerned have be been served contravention notices which has elapsed and as such enforcement of separation of contravention wil commerce tomorrow (Thursday).

He said the Law would take it full course as it was observed that some people along the System 40 drainage Channel in Ojo Local government Area have built on the canal path and narrowed the primary channel which have resulted in flooding incidents in the axis.

He said government will not back down on the enforcement and would ensure that 7 metres drainage setback on all drainage channels are restored, stressing that 15 metres drainage setback is the standard right of way to be restored at Alaba International Market outfall adding that the House of Assembly member representing the area, Hon Olusegun Ege who was also present on the tour advocated for less than 10 metres to be observed.

“This is just to let people know we are not dropping the ball and the weather has been very favorable so we have no excuse than to just move to site, clean up the drains and restore the right of way and then take ownership of the public infrastructure; the development of any city is a deliberate plan; it is not magical, things will not happen unless the plan is enforced ” he said.

He maintained that the Ministry has engaged in series of sensitization and advocacy but that it will not stop enforcement processes where necessary, adding that where there is a law in place, there is always provision for enforcement.

Wahab advised developers and home owners in other part of Lagos to ensure that they do not encroach on public infrastructure such as drainage collector or channel be it primary or secondary and think that government will not come for them some day.

The Special Adviser on Environment, Engr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu said it was regrettable that the unwholesome practices of some business owners / developers who were in the habit of converting the right of way into land and fully building on it has exposed other property owners to dangers of loss of properties.

He charged all residents to support the government efforts in making Lagos a safe, clean, flood free and sustainable one.

In his response, the President General Alaba International Market, Chief Nnamdi Amajioyi said the executive of the market have shown state officials the challenged areas, adding that they will cooperate to find lasting solutions.

“We have challenges whenever it rains. I believe that if we go by what the Ministry said, the problem of flood will be a thing of the past,” he said.

