WorldStage Economic Summit 2025 set to address low productivity in Nigeria 

World Stage Limited, a research and technology driven Africa focused firm, has announced that preparations are in top gear for the WorldStage Economic Summit (WES) 2025, with the theme: “Tackling the Issue of Low Productivity in Nigeria.”

WES is conceived to address economic challenges through diagnoses and application of practicable solutions with public and private sector engagement in a research and innovation driven platform to inspire new thinking in business initiative, policy formulation/implementation, economic reform and development.

According to a statement by the organisers, a new date of November 20, 2025 has been announced for WES 2025 to accommodate all stakeholders that have shown interest in the annual summit.

The critical stakeholders for economic productivity expected to take the front seats at the summit include federal, state governments, and private bodies responsible for food production, technology transfer, job creation, energy supply, blue economy, banking and export promotion.

The statement said the summit will specifically attract those in the manufacturing, oil and gas, housing, agriculture, and water resources, banking, insurance, maritime, ICT, aviation, mining, hospitality and tourism, health care, education, transportation, local and foreign investors, and the media.

Segun Adeleye, President/CEO, World Stage Limited, said one of the biggest challenges facing Nigeria’s economy is low productivity.

Adeleye said: “Even-though many are working, almost half of Nigerians are estimated to be poor, living below the national poverty line with multidimensional poverty at 63% and income poverty at 40%, just because the right jobs are not available.

“The question being asked by many is that if Nigeria’s economy is transforming, does the transformation deliver higher productivity jobs to raise living standards?”

He explained that WES 2025 will provide a template to discuss evidence-based policies to generate jobs that can lift people out of poverty; legislative intervention to curb annual economic loss through multiple public holidays; ideas on how to boost earnings in activities that are currently low productivity and small scale activities such as in farm and non-farm household enterprises; and a stable macro environment, requiring a continuation of fiscal and exchange rate reforms that will inspire better integrating firms into global value chains and attracting foreign direct investment;

Others include further opening of the economy to international trade by removing trade restrictions and improving trade facilitation, as well as ensuring skills are aligned with the economy’s needs; design and implement national skills programmes aimed at upskilling young Nigerians, to ensure many more embrace digital skills and capabilities; upgrading infrastructure as key ingredients of an effective policy mix; aggressive integration of mineral resources into national income generation stream to benefit from the opportunities presented by AfCFTA; and financing structural transformation with accelerated domestic resource mobilisation through reforming tax administration.

The WorldStage Economic Summit has always been a hub of opportunity, an unparalleled platform for networking, learning, and adapting.

It is an invaluable experience that brings together public, industry leaders and like-minded professionals.

The WES 2024, with the theme: “Nigeria: Setting a Stage For Business And Economic Recovery,” attracted Khalil Suleiman Halilu, Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive, National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), as the guest speaker, with presentations from Dr. Aminu Maida, Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC); Dr. Emomotimi Agama, Director General, Security and Exchange Commission (SEC); and top economic experts, including Prof. Diran Akinleye, Head of Department of Economics, University of Lagos; and Professor Yaqub Jameelah Omolara, Head of Department of Economics, Lagos State University.

