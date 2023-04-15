Kogi APC primary peaceful, orderly — Yahaya Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has described the primary election of All Progressives Congress for the governorship election in the state as very peaceful, orderly and successful.

Bello said this in a statement by his Chief Press secretary, Onogwu Mohammed, shortly after the election.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Direct Mode primary election was conducted under the supervision of Zamfara State Governor Mohammed Bello Matawale across the 239 wards

The correspondent of NAN who monitored the election reports that the exercise was very orderly devoid of any rancour in most of the places visited

At Gegu Community in Kogi Local Government Area, Anyigba in Dekina LGA and at Mopa in the Yagba West LGA, the conduct of the party members was so impressive and orderly.

Governor Bello said: “We are so glad that we haven’t received any report of violence or any crisis from Kogi East, Kogi Central and Kogi West Senatorial Districts.

“This has been our prayer from day one that the primary election of our great party this time be devoid of any crisis or violence to reflect the people’s will and aspiration.”

Bello called on the members and supporters of APC to respect the outcome of the election soon to be announced by the Zamfara State Governor-led primary election Committee.

He called on all and sundry, especially party members, to respect the outcome of the primary so as to move forward and obtain victory at the November 11 governorship election in the state.

In the same vein, the Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, described the primary election as “very peaceful” and “encouraging” given the maturity displayed by the party members across the state.

Fanwo called on residents of Kogi State to emulate the display of decorum and maturity during the primary election, which he said was free, fair, credible and successful.

He thanked the Primary Election Committee led by Matawale, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission and security operatives for their support to the successful conduct of the APC primary in the state.