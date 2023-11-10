Kogi 2023: Why opposition parties can’t win — Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has slammed opposition parties in Kogi State for not forming a coalition in preparation for the governorship election that will be held on Saturday (tomorrow).

The man of God said this in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Friday in Lagos.

In the statement, Primate Ayodele blasted the candidates for placing their interests above the progress of the state.

He noted that it is impossible for the opposition candidates to win the governorship election without a coalition.

He stated that a coalition would have increased the chances of the opposition but they all wanted to be in power at the same time.

He revealed that the ruling party in the state, All Progressives Congress, will still retain power because opposition partiess have failed to do the necessary thing required to change the direction of power in the state.

Ayodele said: “In Kogi state, I don’t see opposition parties winning the governorship election because they haven’t done the right thing.

“It is impossible for them to win elections individually and they should have come together to fight the ruling party if truly they want the progress of the state but as it stands, I don’t see them coming out in flying colours.

“Coalition would have helped the opposition but they all want to be in power at the same time.

“The election will be a thug of war and the APC is ready to go all out for the election.

“It won’t be an easy journey and the party will struggle in the election.”

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele mentioned that among the opposition parties, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Murtala Ajaka, will be a factor in the election.

He said: “The candidate of the SDP, Murtala Ajaka will be a serious factor in the election.

“I see him putting up a good fight in the election.”