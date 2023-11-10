Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi 2023: Plans by individuals to wear military uniform uncovered

The Defence Headquarters has warned troublemakers to “stay away from the November 11, 2023 governorship elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa States or face injurious consequences from the military.”

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, gave the warning in Abuja on Thursday.

He spoke when he briefed newsmen on the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Buba said the military was aware of plans by some individuals to dress in military uniforms to disrupt the electoral processes in the three states on Saturday.

He said: “For the off season elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states this weekend, here is a message for those who planned to disrupt the process.

“We are aware of your plans to dress in military gear to mislead the public.

“Be assured of injurious consequences should you proceed with those plans.

“We will not allow our image to be dragged to the mud. You’re warned.”

READ ALSO:

Adeleke presents N273.9b 2024 Budget to state assembly

Imo 2023: Police deploy 25,565 personnel

I’m not under pressure to get married — Yemi Alade

The Director said the military is determined to give the elections the seriousness it deserved, adding that troops and platforms were being moved to locations to reinforce security already in place in those states.

He said security agencies are ready to identify and differentiate between real soldiers and the fake ones.

Buba explained that troops had continued to exert pressure on groups that sought to derail any progress toward peace and security in the country.

According to him: “It is for these reasons the military is inflicting severe damage on terrorists, insurgents and violent extremists through operations across the country.

“Accordingly, we are targeting their leadership, infrastructure and foot soldiers.

“The coordination between air and ground forces is like never seen before and yielding amazing results.

“We are expecting new platforms that would further enhance our capabilities to further root out terrorists and destroy their military capabilities.”