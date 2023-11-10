I’m not under pressure to get married — Yemi Alade

Popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, has said that she is not under pressure to get married.

The “Somebody son go find me one day” crooner revealed this during her latest interview with Tacha on Cool FM.

Alade stated: “People often get married, especially towards the end of every year.

“I’m not feeling pressured.

“When the time is right, it will happen.

“Family pressure is a challenging thing to resist because it’s coming from the people you respect and look up to, insisting that you should get married.

“However, I believe that if they genuinely have your best interests at heart, they will be patient with you because finding the right partner is more crucial than just getting married.

“But beyond that, I don’t think anyone should rush into making the wrong decision of being with the wrong partner.”