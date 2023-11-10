Adeleke presents N273.9b 2024 Budget to state assembly

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun has presented the sum of N273.9 billion 2024 Appropriation bill to the State House of Assembly.

The budget, tagged: “Budget of Reconstruction and Recovery,” was presented to the House on Thursday.

According to Adeleke, the budget was made up of Recurrent Expenditure of N165.65 billion and Capital Expenditure of N108.25 billion.

The governor said the budget was to recover, revamp and rebuild the “battered economy” of the state inherited by his administration.

Adeleke said he was presenting the budget in line with the existing laws, which stipulated that a draft budget of a state should be presented to the House of Assembly for approval before the end of the year.

He appealed for the speedy passage of the appropriation bill by the lawmakers.

In his remarks, Adewale Egbedun, the Speaker of the Assembly, said the budget presentation was historical as it is the first budget being presented by Adeleke and the first to be deliberated upon by the 8th assembly.

Egbedun promised that the Assembly would ensure that the budget is passed on time.

The Speaker directed the state’s Ministries, Agencies and Departments to furnish the Assembly with 35 copies of their budget.

Also, the Speaker announced the names of the Governor’s nominees into the boards of some state statutory commissions, which included the Osun Independent Electoral Commission and Osun Assembly Service Commission.

Others are the Osun Judicial Service Commission and the Osun Civil Service Commission.

The Speaker directed all the nominees to submit 35 copies of their Curriculum Vitae to the Clerk of the House.