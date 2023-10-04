Kogi 2023: APC suspends campaign over young member’s death

The All Progressives Congress has suspended its campaign for the November 11, 2023 Kogi State governorship election as a mark of respect for Khadijat Yahaya, a member of the party who died after an attack by suspected thugs.

Kingsley Fanwo, the spokesperson for the Kogi State Campaign Council, stated this in a statement in Lokoja.

Yahaya allegedly lost her life after a clash between supporters of the Social Democratic Party and APC in Kotonkarfe on September 29.

Meanwhile, the state APC governorship candidate, Alhaji Usman Ododo, visited the family of the deceased in Kotonkarfe on Tuesday to sympathise with them over her demise.

Ododo expressed shock at her demise and prayed to God for the repose of her soul.

Responding, Malam Saliu Akawu thanked Ododo for the visit.

Akawu said the conduct of Ododo showed he was a compassionate leader who would always identify with his people.

He said Yahaya was a very peace-loving person whose life was cut short by evil men.

Ododo also visited the palace of the Ohimege of Kotonkarfe, Alhaji Abdulrazak Koto, where he expressed sadness over the death of Yahaya.

He described her as a woman of peace who was desirous of seeing development in Kotonkarfe and promised to ensure justice for the deceased family.