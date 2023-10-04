Police dismiss Constable for alleged rape of detained minor

The Benue State Police Command has dismissed Belasa Iyangedue, a Constable, for allegedly raping a 16-year-old who was in detention.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Bartholomew Onyeka, made this known to newsmen on Tuesday in Makurdi.

Onyeka said Iyangedue had been arraigned as the police had the statutory responsibility to fight crime.

Iyangedue’s offence, he added, was against the ethics of the profession.

He said that the dismissed Constable allegedly committed the offence at Tse Agbaragba Divisional Police Station in Konshisha Local Government Area.

He said: “He was not only dismissed but he is facing prosecution.

“When civilians commit such an offence they are prosecuted.

“He is facing dismissal and prosecution.”

ThePolice detained the rape victim on August 15 for alleged defamation, but the dismissed Constable allegedly took her out of the cell to the Divisional Police Officer’s office, where he raped her.

Upon her release from detention the day after, the victim reported the incident to the police.