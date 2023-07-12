Kogi 2023: AIG warns politicians, electorate against violence, thuggery 

828 828

Babatunde Ishola, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Zone 8, on Wednesday, warned political parties and supporters in Kogi against violence and crises in the forthcoming Nov. 11 governorship election in the state.

Ishola gave the warning at a stakeholders’ meeting on election security with the theme: “Strengthening Community Engagement Toward a Violence Free Nov. 11 Governorship Election in Kogi” held at the police command headquarters in the state.

The AIG, who is the convener of the meeting, also warned the politicians against self help when there was breach of peace during the governorship election but should alert security operatives for prompt action.

“We are assuring you that police and other security agencies will do all we can to maintain peace and security before, during and after the election.

READ ALSO:

· Google Bard expansion introduces new more features, languages, countries

· Again, Senate investigates alleged uneven disbursement of N483b intervention loan

· Abuja Markets Management MD resumes work following court judgement

“Although security is everybody’s business, the security operatives will be ruthless against trouble makers because we have adopted a zero tolerance approach to snatching ballot boxes, ” he warned.

Ishola, who advised that electioneering campaigns should be issue based, further warned against inciting comments and intimidation among the political parties.

He said the security operatives would display the highest level of professionalism during the governorship election and urged politicians to play the game according to the rules.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Akeeem Yusuf, said the Inspection General of Police had pledged to flood the state with enough personnel to maintain peace and security of lives and property.

Dr Gabriel Longpe, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kogi, said the commission was well prepared for the forthcoming election and had blown the whistle for electioneering to participating political parties.

Longpet quickly warned politicians against the use of masquerades and thugs to invade polling units during elections to cause violence and truncate the process.

READ ALSO:

· Enough with the record-a-thons, Guinness World Record replies Nigerian applicant

· College Provost reveals how serving senator used fake result to gain admission to ABU

· Bayelsa 2023: INEC organises retreat to review 2023 elections in Bayelsa

“We don’t want a repeat of those ugly situations of the past during this election in the state because masqueraders have no business with elections.

“INEC is fully equipped and prepared for the forthcoming election.

“Therefore, we expect all the participating political parties and their supporters to conduct themselves in an orderly manner for a peaceful, free and fair poll,” he said.

Also Speaking, the NDLEA Commander in the state, Alhaji Abdulkadir Fakai-Abdullahi, who spoke through his deputy, Mustapha Haladu, cautioned youths against the use of hard drugs to foment trouble during the elections.

He warned that any individual caught causing trouble under the influence of drugs would be arrested and prosecuted “simply because election is not war.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that all heads of security agencies in the state, participating political parties, traditional rulers, community and religious leaders and Civil Society Organisations among others were in attendance.