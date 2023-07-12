Enough with the record-a-thons, Guinness World Record replies Nigerian applicant 

Guinness World Records has said enough is enough with the different record-a-thons Nigerians and other parts of the world have ventured into in recent times.
GWR asked everyone to stop with the record-attempts while replying to a Nigerian lady after she announced her intention to create her own record-breaking category.
