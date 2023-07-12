Trending
Enough with the record-a-thons, Guinness World Record replies Nigerian applicant 

Guinness World Records has said enough is enough with the different record-a-thons Nigerians and other parts of the world have ventured into in recent times. 
GWR asked everyone to stop with the record-attempts while replying to a Nigerian lady after she announced her intention to create her own record-breaking category. 

It wrote, “Please enough with the record-a-thons.”
Many Nigerians as well as other persons from neighbouring African countries have signified interest in breaking records after Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, broke the record for the longest hour an Individual cooked.
However, GWR concluded that they are open to everyone in the globe.
It wrote: “We welcome applications from all over the globe. We can all be friends.”
