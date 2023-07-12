Bayelsa 2023: INEC organises retreat to review 2023 elections in Bayelsa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Bayelsa has organised a one-day retreat to review the 2023 general elections towards enhancing the conduct of future elections.
The state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Emmanuel Alex-Hart, who said this on Wednesday in Yenagoa, said the retreat was to reassess the just conducted 2023 general elections.
Alex-Hart, who was represented by the state Administrative Secretary,Okop Umobong, described the post-election review as a major policy of the commission.
The state REC said that after the conclusion of elections, the commission would set a time set aside to take stock, interrogate, review and evaluate the processes, event and actions taken during the elections.
According to him, the commission takes into consideration the divergent opinion raised by political parties, candidates, observers, analysts and the general public on the outcome of the 2023 elections.
According to him, these aimed at improving on the conduct of future elections and Nigeria’s democracy.
