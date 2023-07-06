INEC files charges against suspended Adamawa REC

828 828

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has filed six counts against Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari, suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC).

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye, who disclosed this on Thursday, said the charges were filed before a High Court sitting in Yola.

According to him, the commission held its regular weekly meeting, Thursday 6th July 2023, and discussed, among other issues, the progress with the prosecution of electoral offenders.

At the meeting with the RECs two days ago, the commission confirmed the receipt of case files from the Nigeria Police following the conclusion of investigation into alleged electoral offences during the 2023 General Election, including the one involving Ari.

INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu had assured Nigerians of immediate action on the matter.

“As provided by Section 145(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, an offence committed under the Act shall be triable in a Magistrate Court or a High Court of a State in which the offence is committed, or the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“Furthermore, Section 145(2) of the Act provides that a prosecution under the Act shall be undertaken by legal officers of the Commission, or any legal practitioner appointed by it.

“Having reviewed the case file from the Police which established a prima facie case against Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari, the commission has filed a six-count charge against him at the Adamawa State High Court sitting in Yola,” Okoye said.

He said that consequently, the Court has fixed Wednesday 12th July 2023 for commencement of trial.

He also said that the commission is working with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) for the diligent prosecution of other cases.