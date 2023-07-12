Police kill two suspected kidnappers, rescue victim in Anambra 

The Police Command in Anambra, in collaboration with the state vigilantes, have neutralised two kidnappers in an attack at Ichida Community in Anaocha area of Anambra
The newly-posted Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, disclosed this at a news conference on Wednesday in Awka.
He said security operatives rescued a female victim unhurt in the attack which occurred Tuesday at 8:13 p.m.
Adeoye said: “Two members of the notorious gang were neutralised, and we recovered one Ak47 rifle, two pump action guns, two Ak47 magazines, 32 live ammunition and one highlander jeep belonging to the victim.
“Preliminary information reveals the deadly gang of eight, operating with two vehicles – a grey Highlander jeep and a white Lexus 350, abducted the victim in her Ash Highlander jeep.
“Investigation is ongoing to track the remaining gang members, ” he said.
The Commissioner said there was another attack by 8:30 p.m., on the joint security operatives attached to Forwarding Operating Base while on patrol around Uga-Ezinifite Expressway in Aguata Local Government Area.
He added that in an attempt to stop an ash highlander jeep and a white Lexus 305 which drove suspiciously, the occupants started shooting sporadically to escape police screening.
“The joint forces engaged the armed hoodlums and recovered one operational vehicle, two automatic pump action guns, 11 live cartridges, and a bag containing one walkie-talkie.
