Kenya’s Rhonex Kipruto on Sunday smashed the 10km world record at the 10K Valencia Ibercaja, clocking 26 minutes 24 seconds to win the World Athletics Gold Label road race.

A statement made available by the World Athletics Media department on Sunday added that Kipruto’s half-way split of 13 mins 18 secs was also an improvement on the 5km world record.

It pointed out that in spite of running on his own for the entire second half, Kipruto increased his pace and clocked 2 mins 37 secs for the sixth kilometre.

After a slightly slower seventh kilometre of 2:40, the world under 10,000m champion ramped up his speed again for the eighth kilometre, which he covered in 2:36.

It said that having passed 8km in 20:11, it became clear that Kipruto was on course to improve Joshua Cheptegei’s yet-to-be ratified world record of 26:38.

It read that Cheptegei set the record six weeks ago in the same city, albeit on a different course.

It said that closing kilometres of 2:38 and 2:35 secured the world record for the 20-year-old Kenyan, who covered the two halves in 13:18 and an impressive 13:06.

The statement read that only the legendary Ethiopian duo Kenenisa Bekele (26:17.53) and Haile Gebrselassie (26:22.75) have recorded faster times on the track.

Paul Tergat holds the Kenyan 10,000m record at 26:27:85.

The statement added that the ecstatic Kipruto, who is coached by Colm O’Connell said afterwards: “I’m over the moon.

“When I clocked 26:46 in Prague in 2018, I set myself the target of breaking the world 10km record and today my dream came true.

“I’m very thankful to the organisers for relying on me to set the record and to the city and the people of Valencia for treating me so well and for their support throughout the race.”