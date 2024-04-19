Kenya’s armed forces chief killed in helicopter crash

Kenya’s military chief, General Francis Ogolla, and nine other military representatives died in a helicopter crash.

President William Ruto of Kenya made the announcement of the General’s death at a news conference on Thursday.

Ruto has ordered three days of national mourning.

The helicopter crashed in the afternoon in the west of the country in the Elgeyo Marakwet district, shortly after taking off from the village of Chesegon.

Also Read:

The high-ranking military delegation had been visiting Kenyan soldiers in the region.

The cause of the crash was initially unclear.

According to reports, only two of the 12 people on board survived.

Ogolla had only taken office as head of the armed forces less than a year ago.

dpa/NAN.