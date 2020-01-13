On January 11, 2020 at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, the Mallpai Foundation, a non-governmental organization set up by the wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Hajiya Atiku Bagudu, celebrated 10 years of taking children off the streets and putting them back to school for a better life. Mallpai Foundation has been empowering the less privileged in the society and also addressing the plight of the Almajiris, the Mass Literacy for the less privileged and the Almajiris Initiative, popularly known as MALLPAI.

The foundation was founded 15 years ago and officially registered 10 years ago by Hajia Bagudu. It was set up for the empowerment of the less privilege in the society and enrollment of children in school by driving out illiteracy in the communities; enriching the minds of the youths; helping develop unskilled women and educating the girl child. The foundation is also driven by adding value to the lives of the most vulnerable and making society a better place to coexist.

The Kebbi State Governor and Chief Host, Atiku Abubakar Bagudu, while speaking at the 10th year event, expressed his commitment to supporting the foundation realise its goals and also to be more focused in actualising its Mission.

The Mallpai Foundation has a focus of getting 20,000 students educated before 2025.

Present at the event was the wife of the Vice President, Oludolapo Osibajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, represented by Dr. Amina Abubakar Bello, First Lady of Niger State; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; former First Lady of Malawi, Madam Calista Mutharika; Prof. Asaba Kabir; Prof. Abba Abubakar; Stella Okotete; and Hamzat Lawal.

Francis, Media Assistant at Ultimate Communications, writes from 6, Tomoloju Estate, Ogba, Lagos.