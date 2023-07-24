Kebbi government  seeks media support for development 

828 828

The Kebbi Government has appealed to journalists to support the present administration of Governor Nasir Idris to achieve the desired transformation of the state.

Alhaji Kabiru Sani-Giant, the Special Adviser to the governor on Politics and Power, said no meaningful development could be achieved without media understanding and cooperation.

He made the call during a meeting with members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in his office at the Cabinet Office in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

The Special Adviser said the call became imperative in view of the critical role of journalists towards the growth and development of any society.

Sani-Giant was the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council Publicity and Media Committee Chairman in the state.

He said the essence of the meeting was to further consolidate on the existing cordial relationship between the media and the state government.

“Please, we need your support to give this government a good name. We cannot stop you from writing stories, but you should balance your stories before publishing them.

ALSO READ:

“We need to harmonise, consolidate and work together for the good of the state and the nation at large,” he urged.

While assuring that nobody will stop the media from performing its statutory duty as the third estate of the realm, Sani-Giant however advised them to discharge their duty with fairness.

According to him, they should ensure that their stories are balanced before publishing, adding that a balanced story will certainly be free of ambiguity.

“Remember, we have a listening governor who always listens to people’s plight and device means of solving the same. He is a kind of person who doesn’t want people to suffer.

“If our governor can be honoured and promoted at the national level by other governors, then why not at home?,” he asked.

On distribution of fertilisers free-of-charge to farmers across the state for this year’s farming season, the aide described the gesture as one of the magnanimity of Idris, assuring that many more goodies are on the way.

Responding, the state Chairman of the chapel, Alhaji el-Yakub Dabai, appreciated the special adviser for initiating and organising the meeting.

He explained that the write-up in contention was accidental, however, noted with satisfaction that the reporter had already apologised and the government had accepted the apology.

Dabai promised to work in harmony with the state government, urging that “when you see any grey area invite us to clarify such for better understanding”