Katsina Metrology institute trains 90 students

The Registrar, Muhammadu Buhari Metrological Institute of Science and Technology, Katsina, Dr. Muktar Abubakar-Balarabe, said the School had graduated its first batch of 90 students.

Abubakar- Balarabe disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Tuesday in Katsina, the State’s capital.

According to him, the School, established in 2017, awards National Diploma in Meteorology and in Climate Change Science.

READ ALSO:

“We also train staff employed by Nigerian Meteorological Institute (NIMET) and those wishing to work with climate and Meteorological Agencies in any part of the world.

“This is the only school of its type in the whole of the African continent that trains students and people in accordance with World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), policy to conform with UN standards.

He stated that apart from training, the institute was a “Climate Resource Centre” where stakeholders from all African countries converged to discuss climate change issues affecting Africa and the world in general.

The Registrar said that 130 students across the country were currently pursuing different courses run by the institute