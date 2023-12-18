Kano 2023: APC speaks on reported agreement with NNPP

The All Progressives Congress has a refuted claim that it has entered into an agreement with the New Nigeria Peoples Party on the Kano State governorship election.

Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, the state APC Chairman, stated this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Abbas said: “The rumours had it that the NNPP had reached out to President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the matter in favour of the NNPP candidate to remain as governor and subsequently decamp to the APC.

“There is no where such meeting was held with either the president or any leader of the party.

“President Tinubu is a democrat and strongly believes in the rule of law and the right thing to be done.

“He therefore, will not be part of any arrangement or reconciliation to subvert justice and support people who have stolen votes or breach the electoral act to emerge as leaders.”

The APC Chairman added that the APC as a party was not aware of such an arrangement and would instead intensify efforts to pursue its case at the Supreme Court to a logical conclusion.

Abbas expressed confidence that the APC would emerge victorious at the Apex Court, especially because of the concrete and convincing evidence it presented at both the Tribunal and the Court of Appeal, which ultimately led to its victory.

On the possibility of a crisis breaking out in the state as a result of the Supreme Court judgement, Abbas said there was no tension in Kano.

He said that the people of the state were happy with the recent developments emanating from the judgement of both the tribunal and Appeal Court and therefore anxiously waiting for the Apex Court to endorse the two concurrent rulings.

“Kano is very peaceful and the people are conducting their normal businesses despite efforts by the NNPP to provoke and incite youth to create unnecessary political crisis in the state,” he said.

He assured that the party would ensure harmonious and peaceful relationship with ethic groups and nationalities in the state no matter the provocation by the NNPP.

The Kano APC chairman urged party supporters and Nigerians generally to ignore propaganda, provocation and remain calm.