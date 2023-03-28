Kalu salutes President-elect Tinubu at 71

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described Nigeria’s President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as a selfless, genuine and positive- minded statesman with passion for growth, progress and development of Nigeria.

Extolling the virtues of Tinubu, the former Governor stressed that the President-elect is a firm advocate of democracy, whose antecedents in the struggle for democratic process in Nigeria and beyond are highly commendable and worthy of emulation by leaders across the globe.

While congratulating the President-elect on the occasion of his 71st birthday anniversary, Kalu applauded Tinubu’s giant strides in the enthronement and sustenance of democracy and good governance at all levels.

He said, “On behalf of my family and the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I felicitate with the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as he clocks 71.

“As a well-respected public servant, Tinubu has consistently earned the goodwill of the people, regardless of party affiliation in view of his accomplishments in various leadership positions.

“Tinubu’s victory is the just concluded Presidential election is indeed another testament to his popularity among Nigerians.

“As the President-elect is preparing to assume office on May 29, I enjoin Nigerians at home and abroad to sustain their support for him in a bid to build a united and indivisible country.

“I wish Tinubu a happy birthday”.

Kalu prayed to God to strengthen the President-elect in the service of mankind.