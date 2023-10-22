Kaduna seals Zaria Academy for allegedly beating student to death

The Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority (KSSQAA) has sealed Al-azhar academy in Zaria over alleged beating of a student to death.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a JSS 3 student Marwan Sambo, 19, was reported to have died from severe beating and corporal punishment by some teachers over absenteeism.

In a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday in Kaduna, Dr Usman Abubakar, the Director General (DG) of the KSSQAA, said the state’s Ministry of Education, representing the state government, with the school, had launched a fact-finding mission.

He said their visit to Zaria was to assemble the sequence of events that transpired from the Al-Azhar Academy, where the incident happened, to the victim’s home, to offer condolences and engage with the bereaved family and some school mates of the victim.

READ ALSO:

COWLSO seeks more empowerment initiatives for the youth

Shettima to participate in AfDB world food dialogue in US

Boko Haram attacks Customs House in Yobe, kills officer

Abubakar added that the KSSQAA team visited the Divisional Police Headquarters, Zaria City, where the school principal and the vice-principal were being detained.

“The fact-finding team then moved to Hajiya Gambo Sawaba General Hospital, Zaria, where the victim was formally confirmed dead.

“Finally, KSSQAA team visited the graveyard where the victim was said to have been put to rest, and a fresh-looking grave was observed,” he said.

The DG, therefore, noted that the State Government, under the leadership of Gov. Uba Sani, assured the

general public of its firm resolve to ensure conducive learning environment, equity and justice.

Against the backdrop, he urged members of the general public to remain calm and law abiding while investigation continued for justice to be served accordingly.

“In the interim, guided by the provisions of its Establishment Act (amended 2015), the KSSQAA has closed down Al-Azhar Academy, Zaria and the school premises remains sealed pending the outcomes of the investigation,” he said.