Boko Haram attacks Customs House in Yobe, kills officer

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have attacked a Customs house in Geidam town, Geidam LGA, Yobe State, killing one officer, identified as Usman Gombe, Daily Trust reports.

The paper gathered that the insurgents stormed the Customs house along Maine Soroa road in a Volkswagen Golf and a Land Rover around 10pm on Saturday and started shooting.

“They struck when they were sure the customs officers had retired home. Panicked by the rain of bullets, the officers scampered for safety, some escaped through the gate, while others scaled the fence.

“Unfortunately, one of the officers, Usman Gombe, was shot dead while attempting to climb the fence,” a security source told Daily Trust correspondent.

READ ALSO:

Comedian CuteAbiola refutes report of buying car for MohBad’s father

COWLSO seeks more empowerment initiatives for the youth

Shettima to participate in AfDB world food dialogue in US

He said the assailants also burnt down the customs patrol van, a generator, and part of the customs house building.

“This is the second time that the Boko Haram insurgents are killing the customs officers. Last month, an officer Babalola, and his junior officer, were abducted and later killed by the insurgents,” he said.

Residents of the town told our correspondent that the activities of Boko Haram insurgents on the outskirts of Geidam had increased in recent days.

“They collect taxes from farmers and herdsmen a few kilometres from the town and nobody is doing anything.

“Instead, the security operatives have relocated over 17 checkpoints into the town where they also taxed traders that brought goods through the same route. We are in difficult condition in this town,” one of the traders alleged.