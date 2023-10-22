COWLSO seeks more empowerment initiatives for the youth

The Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) has called on government at all levels and the private sector to focus more on empowerment initiatives targeted at creating an enabling environment for Nigerian youth to thrive in their chosen fields.

In a communique issued at the end of the three-day National Women’s Conference (NWC) of COWLSO, the Committee recommended that the youth of today should be empowered, motivated and their interests factored into the decision-making process.

The COWLSO NWC is an annual event organized to empower women with thought-provoking discussions, incredible stories, and the opportunity to connect with extraordinary women from all walks of life.

This year’s theme was: “Unleash Your Potential.”

According to the communique jointly signed by the Chairman of COWLSO and the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, and the Chairperson of the Conference Planning Committee, Professor Olufunke Adeyeye, COWLSO said: “It is also important to invest in the dreams of the youths as this is the generation of skill, talent, and dreams.”

The Committee cautioned women to be more alert to digital dangers and be equipped with practical knowledge to navigate the online world securely.

The group said in view of hostile and toxic content online, it has become imperative to advise women to carefully choose what they consume on social media.

READ ALSO:

NAF bags global PR award on crisis management in Barcelona

NUJ Vice Chairman demands IGP probe Ebonyi Police after 20 hours detention

Comedian CuteAbiola refutes report of buying car for MohBad’s father

“It is recommended that we tell good stories about ourselves. Though controversial stories pull more crowds on social media, and you could make more money from stories like that; however, we can put out better stories. Whoever we are, that’s our story.”

Besides, the Committee urged women to adopt homestead farming to enjoy some of the numerous benefits such as reduction of malnutrition, provision of employment opportunities, and improvement of the economy of the state through the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Homestead farming, according to COWLSO, also serves as a source of income for the household, just as women were encouraged to make eco-friendly choices that would have a positive multiplier effect on the planet.

“These choices include efficient use of energy, sustainable development, transportation, water conservation, and planting of trees.

“We should eat a proper diet (fruit/vegetables), take enough water (eight glasses per day), do frequent exercises, get enough rest, and do routine medical checkups.

“We should also enrol in a health insurance policy, for example, ILERA EKO. This will help to prevent out-of-pocket expenditure,” the communique read in part.

The Committee also emphasized the need for all stakeholders to renew their commitment to gender equality in education and skill empowerment, especially in supporting, training, attracting, and rewarding women at all levels.

COWLSO is a platform for wives of government officials to complement the efforts of their spouses in fast-tracking development and advancing the interest, welfare, and well-being of the people, especially women and children.