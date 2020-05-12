The Kaduna State Standing Committee on COVID-19 disclosed that 50 persons were quarantined at the NYSC camp for violating the interstate travel ban.

In an update issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication to Governor Nasir el-Rufai, Muyiwa Adekeye, on Tuesday, the Standing Committee said the culprits would be isolated for 14 days to ensure that they were COVID-19 free.

Adekeye said: “The quarantine centre received its first set of 27 violators on Sunday, while 23 others were brought in on Monday, following the deployment of senior government officials to enforce restriction of movement at various points of entry into the state.”

He warned that the state government would no longer offer the option of quarantine for persons traveling illegally.

He said: “Federal and state quarantine orders currently in force, prohibit all non-essential travel.

“Therefore, all persons are expected to stay put wherever they are until the quarantine restrictions are lifted.”

The Special Adviser warned that with the exception of persons on essential duty, anybody attempting to enter Kaduna State would henceforth be turned back and compelled to return to their points of departure.

He also reminded employees and officials of the Federal Government and other state governments that were not on essential duty to desist from breaking the ban on interstate travel.

According to Adekeye, senior government officials on enforcement duty at points of entry have noticed many Federal Government employees on the road, traveling with their families and friends for non-essential reasons.

He warned that Federal Government vehicles, identity papers and uniforms should not be used to violate state regulations or to assume immunity from regulations issued by the President.

Adekeye appealed to all residents to cooperate with health officials whenever they were required to be tested for COVID-19, provide contact details or to submit for isolation and treatment, if they test positive.

He said: “It is a violation of the law and infectious diseases regulations for anyone to seek to evade testing or treatment.

“Persons who knowingly place other people in danger of infection or avoid testing and treatment are liable to prosecution for endangering public safety.”

The Special Adviser disclosed that 15 patients had so far been discharged and four fatalities recorded, out of the 92 active cases in the state.

“Four of the 13 new cases that were reported on Monday, are contacts of the senior citizen from Makarfi Local Government Area who has sadly died of the disease,” he said.