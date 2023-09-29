Kaduna 2023: Governor, PDP candidate claim victory in Tribunal ruling

Both the Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Isah Ashiru, are claiming victory based on the ruling of the Kaduna State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

Ashiru had dragged Sani, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, to the Tribunal over the March 18, 2023 poll.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared Sani the winner of the election, with Ashiru heading to the Tribunal.

However, confusion set in after the Tribunal delivered its judgment on Thursday, with diverse media reports.

As at press time, the Tribunal was yet to release the full judgment, which was delivered via Zoom, leading to Sani and Ashiru claiming victory.

Reacting to the ruling in a statement he personally signed, said the Kaduna State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal judgement in his favour is a clear affirmation of the popular mandate given to him by the people of Kaduna State.

According to him: “I am extremely delighted and humbled by the ruling of the Election Petition Tribunal affirming my victory in the 2023 Kaduna State Governorship Elections.”

He said the judgement “is an unequivocal affirmation of the popular mandate graciously given to me by the good people of Kaduna State”.

READ ALSO:

Gbadebo, Laoye and the Journey of the continuum, by Dare Babarinsa

Eve’s Desire: Emotional, sexual neglects and its effect on relationships, by Tiwa Says

Umahi addresses worker after he was ‘locked’ inside his office

Sani commended the Tribunal for its thoroughness and lucidity, saying the verdict has enriched jurisprudence and practice of electoral democracy.

The Governor also commended Ashiru for approaching the Tribunal to ventilate his grievances, adding: “This is a clear demonstration of his belief in the principles of democracy and the imperative of civility in the conduct of political actors.”

He called on Ashiru and members of the opposition parties in Kaduna State to join hands with him as “we strive to move the state to a higher level.

“We are all stakeholders in PROJECT KADUNA.

“It is not about personal glory. Our people want all hands to be on deck to address the myriads of challenges confronting the state.

“If political actors are united, a clear signal will be sent to our people that the quest for peace, security, progress and development of our state are the driving forces of our participation in politics.”

Sani also called on his party members to moderate the celebration of his victory, adding: “They must individually and collectively extend an olive branch to our brothers and sisters in other political parties.

“Instead of celebrating, we should bow down in prayers to the Almighty God for His continued guidance and protection.

“Let us focus on the tasks ahead.”

In a statement on his verified Facebook account, Ashiru said: “First, I give glory to God Almighty for the progress made so far in our effort to reclaim the mandate given to us by the good people of Kaduna State.

“I also thank the people of the state for widely believing in me and the PDP,” the PDP candidate wrote.

“Also, given the ruling of the Kaduna state election tribunal, it has become necessary to share with our teaming supporters, the true position of the ruling.

“The tribunal by a split decision of 2:1 accordingly, nullified the election of the governor of Kaduna state, ordered that the Certificate of Return be retrieved and fresh elections be conducted in some polling units in 4 LGAs and the outcome thereof be reckoned with before the declaration of the winner of the governorship election in Kaduna state.

“I want to again thank the people of the state while urging them all to remain law abiding while we pursue the appeal process.

“One thing I can assure the good people of Kaduna state is that I will pursue this mandate you freely gave me to its logical conclusion and by the grace of God, victory on our side.”